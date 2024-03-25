Rising begging trend in twin cities sparks concern

ISLAMABAD - Beggars in the twin cities, particularly during Rama­dan, are increasingly en­gaged in soliciting alms, causing annoyance to people, which is regarded as highly complex and demoralizing, Lehar Mirza, a support offi­cer at Rawalpindi Police Sta­tion said on Sunday. She not­ed that beggars seek money through methods that often lead to ridicule and scorn instead of opting for honest labor. This degrading way of earning is prevalent across societies. Additionally, ac­cording to the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), Pakistan is home to an es­timated five to twenty five million beggars, constituting approximately 2.5 to 11 per­cent of the total population. Furthermore, around 1.2 million children are believed to reside on the streets of major urban centers in Paki­stan. She said that in devel­oping countries like Paki­stan, where unemployment rates are steadily increasing and poverty and inflation are significant issues, many people find begging to be a convenient option. She add­ed that this social affliction has permeated throughout Pakistani society.