Rising indirect taxes widen rich-poor gap in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In Pakistan, the burden of indi­rect taxes is increasingly falling on the shoulders of the most vulnerable segments of society, exacerbating their economic strain and widening the gap between the rich and the poor. “Rising indirect taxes are plac­ing an undue burden on the vulnerable segments, including the lower-income groups and those living below the poverty line,” noted Majid Shabbir, ad­viser on gender-inclusive pol­icy to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He said, “The escalation in indirect taxes, coupled with inflationary pressures and stagnant wage growth, inten­sifies the prevalence of pov­erty. As essential commod­ity prices surge and incomes remain stagnant, numerous households find themselves ensnared in a cycle of depriva­tion and financial hardship.”

“The issue is further com­pounded by the lack of prog­ress in essential sectors such as healthcare and education. Without significant improve­ments in these areas, it be­comes increasingly difficult to justify raising taxes. A trans­parent tax system is essen­tial to encourage compliance, but it must be accompanied by tangible improvements in basic facilities like healthcare and education,” Shabbir said while talking to WealthPK.

Drawing a comparison with countries like Dubai, where there is no income tax and businesses are incentivised, he highlighted the dispar­ity in approaches to taxation and economic development in Pakistan, which should consider similar incentives to attract investment and stim­ulate economic activity.

Meanwhile, speaking to WealthPK, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Director General of Media Com­munication and Outreach Wing at Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP), said, “Taxation plays a pivotal role in the devel­opment and functioning of any country. The revenue gener­ated from taxes forms the back­bone of government finances, funding essential services and infrastructure. It’s impera­tive to expand the tax base by bringing untaxed sectors into the tax net, thereby alleviating economic strain on some sec­tors and fostering growth.” He said public sector employees, who mostly comprised lower-middle class, were heavily taxed, and thus should be given relief through tax rebates.

He highlighted that the past few years had witnessed a surge in global interest rates and a de­cline in job opportunities, exac­erbated by the paradigm shift brought on by the Covid-19 pan­demic. “Many businesses have shrunk or shut down entirely, leading to widespread jobless­ness and economic instability. This dire situation underscores the urgent need for comprehen­sive measures to address pov­erty and unemployment.”

He opined that industrialisa­tion, a cornerstone of econom­ic development, remains large­ly underdeveloped in Pakistan. “The agriculture sector, once the backbone of the economy, is facing a decline due to wa­ter management issues and a lack of modernisation.” “The foremost priority for the gov­ernment should be to enhance its exports through industrial development. Some industrial segments evade taxes, so gov­ernment should bring these, along with the agricultural income, into the tax net to im­prove its finances. Additionally, investments in water manage­ment and modernisation of the agriculture sector are impera­tive to unlock its full potential and combat rural poverty ef­fectively,” Zulfiqar stressed.

The BISP official suggested that to alleviate the burden borne by some sectors due to indirect taxation, it’s essential to rationalise, broaden and streamline taxation policies, ensuring fairness and trans­parency in the tax system. The Federal Board of Revenue has reported a significant increase in tax collection during the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24. Its tax col­lections amounted to Rs5,150 billion from July 2023 to Janu­ary 2024 against collections of Rs3,973 billion over the same period of the last fiscal year, depicting a 30% growth. Ac­cording to the data released by the Ministry of Finance, tax refunds surged by over 28% during this period. Domestic taxes witnessed a substantial growth of approximately 40%, whereas import duty and as­sociated taxes increased 16%.