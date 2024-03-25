Scientifically managed forest cutting stressed in Pakistan

Scientifically managed forest-cutting makes forestry products more sustainable, helps protect environment from degradation and preserves the greenbelts.

“So, there is a dire need to bring awareness about the importance of scientific cutting of forests,” stressed Aitezaz Mahfooz, the divisional forest officer, forestry planning and monitoring circle, Peshawar.

In an interview with WealthPK, he said, “Scientific cutting of forests includes controlled and carefully planned tree harvest to ensure their health. It also involves the responsible, balanced and uncompromised use of forest resources and their future safety. One of the primary outcomes of practicing scientific forest-cutting is the assurance of the replacement of all harvested trees through natural or artificial regeneration. It may involve different factors like replantation, seed dispersal, or allowing the regrowth of vegetation,” he explained.

He said that it is important to promote research and innovation in forestry science and technology, focusing on silviculture techniques, tree breeding and remote sensing.

Mahfooz said that the scientific cutting of forests ensures optimal use of every segment. “For example, the leaves of the mulberry are used to rear silkworms. Gum is used for a variety of industrial purposes worldwide. Different parts of different plant species are used for medicinal purposes.”

He emphasized the importance of advocating for scientific forestry practices to realize socioeconomic advantages, enhance value, and ensure the conservation of various beneficial geological features. “In this way, communities will act as the protectors rather than the destroyers of forests.”

Syed Mehmood Nasir, former inspector general of forests in the Ministry of Environment, told WealthPK that in the subcontinent, the forest economy was well-focused during the British era. “After partition, forestry was never considered as an important segment,” he said, adding that it is important that this important pillar of the economy is strenghtened for socioeconomic benefits and in saving the biodiversity and environment.

He called for devising a policy to promote the concept of scientific forest cutting to not only conserve forests but also generate an income stream. “Cutting old trees in time and carrying out replantation on ther place helps preseve the forests. In this way Pakistan can also enhance export of quality wood.”

In an interview with WealthPK on the benefits of promoting scientific forestry practices, Muhammad Yousaf Khan, Chief Conservator Forests, Northern Forests Region, said: “Scientific cutting of forests is necessary for ensuring the sustainability of resources, bolstering the resilience of forest resources, increasing economic benefits, preserving biodiversity, and reducing the effects of climate change.”