Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis

DAKAR - Sen­egal began voting Sunday for a new president in an unpredictable race fol­lowing three years of tur­moil and political crisis. Around 7.3 million voters are registered in the West African nation where two favourites have emerged: the governing coalition’s former prime minister Amadou Ba and anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye. They were both once tax inspectors but now appear to have little in common. Ba, 62, is offering continu­ity while the 43-year-old Faye promises profound change and left-wing pan-Africanism. Both say they will claim a first-round victory -- but a second round looks probable with 15 other candidates in the field, including a sole woman, at a date yet to be decided. Former Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall, 68, is considered to have an out­side chance. “It’s a sym­bolic and historic day for me because it wasn’t easy to hold these elections, it was gained through a great fight,” voter Mohamed Bop, 42, told AFP in Da­kar. “So, I’m very relieved and proud,” he added. The eventual winner will be tasked with steering tradi­tionally stable Senegal out of its recent troubles, and managing revenues from oil and gas reserves that are shortly to start pro­duction. Voting will end at 1800 GMT and provisional results could be known overnight. The first of­ficial results are expected during the coming week. Senegal has traditionally been considered a beacon of democracy and stabil­ity in the coup-hit region, where Russia is strength­ening its influence. Hun­dreds of observers will be out representing civil soci­ety, the African Union, the ECOWAS regional group and the European Union. A raucous campaign, lasting just two weeks after being shortened, followed a dra­matic last-minute delay to the election date, originally scheduled for February 25. President Macky Sall’s intervention to delay the presidential vote sparked unrest that left four people dead. Sall, who won praise abroad last year by re­nouncing a possible third-term bid, said he called off the vote over fears it would not go smoothly.