Simon Harris set to become Ireland's youngest premier

Move comes after outgoing Prime Minister Leo Varadkar unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday

Burak Bir |24.03.2024 - Update : 24.03.20

Simon Harris will become Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister after being named new leader of the Fine Gael party on Sunday.

Ireland's further and higher education minister has become the new leader of the Fine Gael party following a contest to replace the outgoing Leo Varadkar.

The 37-year-old politician was the only candidate to put his name forward in the party leadership race.

It paved the way for Harris to become the country's youngest-ever prime minister.

"It is the absolute honor of my life to formally be here with you today … to accept the leadership of this great party,” Harris told at a party meeting.

It came after outgoing Fine Gael leader and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday.

Harris is expected to be officially elected as taoiseach, or prime minister, in the Irish parliament's lower house Dail in April following the Easter recess.