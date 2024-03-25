Monday, March 25, 2024
Sindh minister vows to control inflation

Agencies
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday vowed to control infla­tion in the province. Expressing his thoughts in Larkana, Shah admitted that during the month of Ramazan, the price of items increases. “We will ensure the items will be available at the official rates,” he said. Speaking about the law and order situation in the province, Shah said: “The law and order situation in the province will be maintained in the province.” Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated his commitment to curb the menace of drugs on Tuesday. Ex­pressing his thoughts, Memon said: “The actions will be taken daily as we get to eliminate the scourge of drugs.” He added: “The youth has to be taken out of the clutches of drug dealers”. Memon made it clear that teams consisting of competent officers will be formed to launch a crackdown against drug dealers. “The officers who will deliver in this regard will be awarded with prizes and honours,” he added. “Now the crackdown will be launched against the drugs on a large scale.

Agencies

