Small-scale miners need govt support to install smelters

ISLAMABAD - Small-scale miners need government support in the form of subsidies for installation of smelting and processing units, which will not only turn the min­ing sector into a sustainable income-generation hub but also increase the sales of value-added products, reports Wealth PK. Abdul Bashir, Chief Geolo­gist at the Balochistan-based Koh-e-Daleel Minerals Company (Pvt) Limit­ed, said this while talking to Wealth PK.

He said, “Establishment of a smelting and processing unit means a new for­mation of a value chain providing liveli­hood to at least 2,000 people, directly or indirectly. A good number of people in Pakistan are related to the mining sector after agriculture. These units cost much to small-scale miners; therefore, govern­ment support is necessary for import of smelters and processing units at subsi­dized rates or without paying any duty. A group of miners can afford it by joining hands.” “Trade of unprocessed minerals at both domestic and international levels does not benefit the mining community but processed products earn them hand­some profits. Currently, only large-scale mining units have this facility, but it is not available for an average or small-scale miner. A local processing unit usually pro­cesses at least 500 tons [of raw material].

“Installing more units will help de­crease the unemployment rate to a great extent. So, government support for in­stallation of these units will not only sta­bilize the business of small-scale miners but also break the monopoly of large groups. “The government must consider this critical issue and frame policies to support the installation of these units so that the indigenous mining industry may flourish, benefiting the country,” he said. Talking to WealthPK, mining engineer and General Secretary of the Institute of Mining Engineers Pakistan, Muhammad Yousaf said, “Definitely, easy loans, small grants, low taxes, and import duties are all things that can help the miners install the smelters and processing units to add value to the raw products. Smart sup­port from the government side will help make the mining sector more produc­tive, innovative, and sustainable. Right now, owing to heavy costs, a good num­ber of miners can’t truly benefit from the mining outcrop due to which they have to sell their product in the raw form.”

Discussing the importance of govern­ment support in installation of smelting and processing units, miner and gem­mologist Imran Babar said, “The mining sector of Pakistan has huge economic potential if provided with the proper fa­cilities, support, and grants from the gov­ernment. Smelters and processing units act like a backbone. Unfortunately, they are expensive, and a multitude of taxes and import duties makes the situation even worse. Therefore, government sup­port is necessary. Increasing the number of these units will increase the employ­ment rate and generate revenues.” “Cur­rently, sizeable quantities of mined prod­ucts are exported in raw form, fetching little foreign exchange. Therefore, in­stalling more smelting and processing units will increase the export volume of value-added mining products.”