Sono Pakhtunkhwa FM96 inaugurated in Chitral

CHITRAL - Sono (Listen) Pakhtunkhwa FM96 Station was formally inaugurated here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan, Commandant Chitral Scouts Muham­mad Bilal Javed, Member National Assembly Ghaz­ala Anjum, Director News and Current Affairs Sono (Listen) Pakhtunkhwa Aqeel Yousafzai participated in the inaugural ceremony.

President Chitral Press Club Zaheeruddin, skiing player Aziza Gul, Senior Journalist and known writ­er and Poet Muhammad Rahim Baig Lal, members of the Chitral Press Club and officials of the District Ad­ministration were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion MNA Ghazala Anjum said that establishment of FM station will pave the way to highlight the social, educational, and cultural ac­tivities of Chitral and their promotion in a better way.

Chitral is a region of special geographical impor­tance and this broadcasting will help the people to solve their problems, Deputy Commissioner Muham­mad Imran Khan Yousafzai said.

Commandant Chitral Scouts Muhammad Bilal Javed in his address said that the station will play an impor­tant role in making the people more aware of the sac­rifices made by the soldiers of the forces for the de­fence of the country and increasing awareness.

News, live programmes, feature reports and other programs will be broadcast simultaneously in Chitra­li, Pashto and Urdu languages in Sono Chitral FM96.