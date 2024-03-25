Special child raped in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A minor special girl was allegedly sexually assault­ed by an outlaw at Chah Manzoorwala in the limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station. According to police sources on Sunday, a woman named Shazia Bibi, wife of Allah Dittah, sub­mitted an application with Sarwar Shaheed Police Station in which she main­tained that her special girl (S) was allegedly sexually assaulted by alleged out­law Siddique. The victim was alone in the home. Po­lice registered the case and started an investigation.

WORK UNDERWAY ON DRAINAGE PROJECT

Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that under the Punjab Cit­ies Program (PCP) of the Punjab government, work on a comprehensive drain­age project in Daska city at a cost of Rs1 billion is going on rapidly.

In January 2025, all proj­ects for the construction of the 26,000-feet long RCC drain will be com­pleted, which would end the long-standing drainage problems of the city. He ex­pressed these views while reviewing the speed and quality of work on the on­going development project under PCP in his constitu­ency PP-51 Daska.

Zeeshan Rafique said that in addition to the new RCC drains in the sewage project in Daska of PCP, re­habilitation of 31,507 feet of old drains, 282 feet of drain culvert, remodeling of 4,739 feet of drains and de-silting of 36,000 feet of old drains of Municipal Committee Daska are also part of this project.

He said that it is the re­sponsibility of the Engi­neering Wing of Municipal Committee Daska to com­plete the project within the stipulated time and ensure quality.

He said that delay in the completion of develop­ment projects will not be tolerated and projects of public welfare will be com­pleted within the stipulat­ed timeline.

Earlier, Zeeshan Rafique listened the problems of citizens in an open court held at Rest House Daska. He directed the Deputy Di­rector (DD) Local Govern­ment to complete the gar­bage lifting and sanitation in 12 rural union councils included in the provincial constituency PP-51 in the next two days.

He said that attendance of sentry workers work­ing on daily wages in union councils will be made through third party verifi­cation and the officers and employees responsible for the negligence in this re­gard will be strictly held accountable.

On the requests of the citizens for resolving sew­erage problems, the Provin­cial Minister directed the local officials of Municipal Committee Daska to resolve the complaints without de­lay and submit a report to them in this regard.