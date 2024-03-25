Sporting Autonomy

Once again, external upheaval has seeped into the matters of our sporting institutions. The shake-up within the PCB’s se­lection committee is a clear manifestation of the integrity of our sporting bodies being corroded by external influences that have peripheral relevance to the world of cricket itself.

Treating the PCB like another government ministry is not a fault of this particular government either. This practice has been en­trenched in our nation for decades and remains unchecked, erod­ing the autonomy that should, ideally speaking, underpin all of our sporting bodies. As the PCB goes through yet another structural change in the past decade, we must break the trend of treating our sporting apparatus as an extension of the government, and instead provide them with meritocracy that our athletes deserve.

The deplorable saga of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is a reminder of this trend’s pervasive nature in sports outside of crick­et as well. The PFF was a singular governing body for football in the nation, and the federation saw a suspension from FIFA-sanctioned events due to this same political interference plaguing the PCB to­day. This ended up dashing the dreams of several aspiring foot­ballers across the country and stunting Pakistan’s progress in the world of international football. This incessant micromanagement from the government not only hinders the growth of our infrastruc­ture but can also destroy the potential of Pakistan’s amazing ath­letes. It is incredibly unfair in the realm of sports to alter the trajec­tory of settled strategies and plans every few years.

We cannot let the same instability and short-sighted nature of our political sphere regulate our sporting bodies as well. Sports is inher­ently reliant on stability and long-term investment in athletes, hon­ing their potential and creating an environment to foster growth. The constant flux in leadership we are seeing does the opposite, fos­tering an environment of favoritism at the expense of merit.

Pakistan’s talent cannot thrive in such sporting bodies, and it is clear that legislative measures are now needed to safeguard their autonomy. Encouraging our sporting bodies to perform their func­tions independently will not only help in tapping into the nation’s rich sporting culture but also aid in elevating the standard of play by making sure athletes get exactly what they deserve.