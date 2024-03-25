Sri Lanka push Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis centuries

SYLHET - Sri Lanka, led by stellar centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis in both innings, set Bangladesh a formidable target of 511 runs in the first Test in a dominating display at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The duo became only the third pair in Test history to achieve centuries in both innings of a match, propelling Sri Lanka to 418 all out in their second innings. Mendis, who scored 164 following his first innings of 102, and De Silva, with scores of 102 and 108 respectively, steered Sri Lanka’s batting charge. Their efforts were complemented by Sri Lanka’s bowlers who reduced Bangladesh to 47-5 by stumps, needing 464 runs for an unlikely victory. Vishwa Fernando was the standout bowler with 3-13, leaving Bangladesh reeling. The partnership between De Silva and Mendis, reminiscent of cricket legends, put on a crucial 173 runs, pushing Sri Lanka towards a commanding position. Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed to break their stand, ending with figures of 4-74. Sri Lanka’s day began at 119-5, but the strategic partnership between de Silva and Mendis soon took control, overshadowing Bangladesh’s bowling efforts. Despite a dropped catch and a missed stumping, Mendis continued his assault, achieving his 150 with three sixes in an over against Taijul Islam, before eventually being dismissed, ending Sri Lanka’s innings.