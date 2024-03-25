Sri Lanka push Bangladesh to brink after de Silva, Mendis centuries

SYLHET - Sri Lanka, led by stellar centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamin­du Mendis in both innings, set Bangladesh a formidable target of 511 runs in the first Test in a dominating display at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The duo became only the third pair in Test history to achieve centuries in both innings of a match, propelling Sri Lanka to 418 all out in their second in­nings. Mendis, who scored 164 following his first innings of 102, and De Silva, with scores of 102 and 108 respectively, steered Sri Lanka’s batting charge. Their ef­forts were complemented by Sri Lanka’s bowlers who reduced Bangladesh to 47-5 by stumps, needing 464 runs for an un­likely victory. Vishwa Fernando was the standout bowler with 3-13, leaving Bangladesh reel­ing. The partnership between De Silva and Mendis, reminis­cent of cricket legends, put on a crucial 173 runs, pushing Sri Lanka towards a commanding position. Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed to break their stand, ending with figures of 4-74. Sri Lanka’s day began at 119-5, but the strategic partner­ship between de Silva and Men­dis soon took control, overshad­owing Bangladesh’s bowling efforts. Despite a dropped catch and a missed stumping, Mendis continued his assault, achiev­ing his 150 with three sixes in an over against Taijul Islam, be­fore eventually being dismissed, ending Sri Lanka’s innings.