The Nation’s reporter booked, arrested in Rawalpindi after social media post

RAWALPINDI - Senior journalist and crime reporter for The Nation, Israr Ahmed Rajput, was arrested yesterday by the Pirwadhai Police on charges related to a tweet posted on social media. Before his arrest, Rajput stated that the police had filed a case against him. He mentioned that he not only deleted the tweet within thirty to forty minutes of its uploading but also apologized to the Rawalpindi Police on Twitter. Despite this, a case was registered against him, he explained. Rajput further mentioned that before the case, he had received a friendly call from the CPO’s PRO and the SHO of Pirwadhai, stating that the video was fake, which he had already deleted.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police stated in a press release that Rajput was arrested for spreading false rumours of a sensitive religious nature on social media.
He said that the Pirwadhai Police have started an investigation based on merit. They noted that false news was spread on Twitter the previous night, even though no such incident had occurred, causing fear and distress in the community and hurting the sentiments of religious groups. The Rawalpindi Police value the journalistic community highly but emphasize the importance of responsible reporting. Previously, the police had filed a case under Section 153 A.
Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists strongly condemned the arrest of Israr Ahmed Rajput, demanding immediate withdrawal of the FIR and his release. RIUJ President Tariq Wirk and Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry announced a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club at three o’clock on Monday.