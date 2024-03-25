Monday, March 25, 2024
The Nation’s reporter booked, arrested in Rawalpindi after social media post

Our Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  Senior journalist and crime re­porter for The Nation, Israr Ahmed Rajput, was arrested yes­terday by the Pirwadhai Police on charges related to a tweet post­ed on social media. Before his ar­rest, Rajput stated that the police had filed a case against him. He mentioned that he not only deleted the tweet with­in thirty to forty minutes of its uploading but also apologized to the Rawalpindi Police on Twitter. De­spite this, a case was registered against him, he ex­plained. Rajput further mentioned that before the case, he had received a friendly call from the CPO’s PRO and the SHO of Pirwadhai, stating that the vid­eo was fake, which he had already deleted.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police stated in a press release that Rajput was arrested for spreading false rumours of a sensi­tive religious nature on social media.

He said that the Pirwadhai Police have start­ed an investigation based on merit. They noted that false news was spread on Twitter the previ­ous night, even though no such incident had oc­curred, causing fear and distress in the communi­ty and hurting the sentiments of religious groups. The Rawalpindi Police value the journalistic com­munity highly but emphasize the importance of responsible reporting. Previously, the police had filed a case under Section 153 A.

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists strongly condemned the arrest of Is­rar Ahmed Rajput, demanding immediate with­drawal of the FIR and his release. RIUJ President Tariq Wirk and Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry announced a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club at three o’clock on Monday.

