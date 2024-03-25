Tree plantation drive launched in Nathiagali

NATHIAGALI - Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Sunday inaugurated a signif­icant tree plantation campaign at Nathia Gali Club, marking the commencement of the Green Pakistan Initiative 2024. The campaign aims to prioritise the planting of fruit-bearing trees.

Highlighting the objectives of the initiative, Com­missioner Zaheer-ul-Islam emphasized the impor­tance of promoting greenery in the Galyat region to foster social and economic development.

He underscored the invaluable role of forests in en­hancing the natural beauty of the area and urged con­certed efforts to prevent deforestation.

The inauguration ceremony, organised by the Ga­lyat Development Authority (GDA as part of the Green Pakistan Initiative 2024, witnessed the pres­ence of key figures including Director General Shah Rukh Ali, local government representatives, Forest Department officials, and delegates from various de­partments.

Commissioner Hazara Division urged relevant authorities to launch collaborative campaigns in­volving local residents and youth to combat de­forestation and rejuvenate the environment. He emphasised the necessity of meticulously doc­umenting all existing trees in the Galiyat region and ensuring continuous monitoring to safeguard against deforestation.