Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tree plantation drive launched in Nathiagali

APP
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

NATHIAGALI  -   Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Sunday inaugurated a signif­icant tree plantation campaign at Nathia Gali Club, marking the commencement of the Green Pakistan Initiative 2024. The campaign aims to prioritise the planting of fruit-bearing trees.

Highlighting the objectives of the initiative, Com­missioner Zaheer-ul-Islam emphasized the impor­tance of promoting greenery in the Galyat region to foster social and economic development. 

He underscored the invaluable role of forests in en­hancing the natural beauty of the area and urged con­certed efforts to prevent deforestation.

The inauguration ceremony, organised by the Ga­lyat Development Authority (GDA as part of the Green Pakistan Initiative 2024, witnessed the pres­ence of key figures including Director General Shah Rukh Ali, local government representatives, Forest Department officials, and delegates from various de­partments.

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

Commissioner Hazara Division urged relevant authorities to launch collaborative campaigns in­volving local residents and youth to combat de­forestation and rejuvenate the environment. He emphasised the necessity of meticulously doc­umenting all existing trees in the Galiyat region and ensuring continuous monitoring to safeguard against deforestation.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711320082.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024