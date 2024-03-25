UN High Commissioner for Refugees pays visit to PCMEA office

LAHORE - United Nations High Com­missioner for Refugees, Re­gional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Damla Bayuk­taskin has visited the office of Pakistan Carpet Manufac­turers and Exporters Asso­ciation (PCMEA) along with the delegation. Senior Vice Chairman of the Association Usman Ashraf welcomed the delegation along with senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Riaz Ahmed, Major (R) Akhtar Nazir and Muhammad Riaz. In the meeting, bilateral issues were discussed, especially regarding teaching skills to Afghan refugees. The delegation was also given detailed information re­garding the technical activi­ties of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI), production and exports of hand-made carpets. The delegation in­formed about the details of the establishment of a center to teach skills to Af­ghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked for support, on which they were assured of all possible support. Usman Ashraf told the head of the delegation that the industry of hand­made carpets is a cottage industry spread in different parts of the country, which directly or indirectly pro­vides employment to about 1 million people. He said that Afghan refugees living in Pakistan are also involved in the handloom carpet in­dustry. “From here the par­tially finished raw materials are also sent to Afghanistan and there the Afghan skilled workers send it back after completing the remaining parts which are exported to different countries. He said that Pakistan’s handmade carpets industry is a source of large-scale employment in Afghanistan as well. PMEA also presented vari­ous suggestions including considering the demand for financial support of skilled workers. United Nations High Commissioner for Ref­ugees, Regional Bureau of Asia and the Pacific Damla Bayuktaskin also informed about various projects of teaching skills to Afghan refugees. Usman Ashraf, se­nior vice chairman of the as­sociation, presented a sou­venir to Damla Bayuktaskin on behalf of the association.