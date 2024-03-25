Monday, March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024
UNESCO, the United Nations Ed­ucational, Scientific and Cul­tural Organization, is a specialised agency of the United Nations with the aim of promoting world peace and security through internation­al cooperation in education. It was launched on November 16, 1945, in Paris. With 195 members and 8 associate members, UNESCO has been adopted by 90 countries.

In 2010, Pakistan also collaborat­ed with UNESCO. Ms. Audrey Azou­lay serves as the Director-General of UNESCO. This organisation is com­mitted to assisting every country in reaching its objectives by 2030. It will provide agencies across eight global standards to assist one bil­lion school-going children. Finally, UNESCO has begun to devote more resources to address issues such as poverty and high rates of illiteracy. 

AFREEN IMTIAZ,

Kech.

