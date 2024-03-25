UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a specialised agency of the United Nations with the aim of promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education. It was launched on November 16, 1945, in Paris. With 195 members and 8 associate members, UNESCO has been adopted by 90 countries.
In 2010, Pakistan also collaborated with UNESCO. Ms. Audrey Azoulay serves as the Director-General of UNESCO. This organisation is committed to assisting every country in reaching its objectives by 2030. It will provide agencies across eight global standards to assist one billion school-going children. Finally, UNESCO has begun to devote more resources to address issues such as poverty and high rates of illiteracy.
AFREEN IMTIAZ,
Kech.