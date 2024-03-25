Utilising advanced seed technology, agri techniques can boost productivity

LAHORE - By promoting both horizontal ex­pansion and vertical intensifica­tion through the adoption of high-quality seeds and modern farming practices, Pakistan can harness its agricultural potential to ensure food security, economic prosper­ity, and sustainable development.

It was stated here Sunday by Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hy­brid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik,Sitara-I-Imtiaz while talking to a delegation of agricultural experts led by Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Head of Plant Breeding and Ge­netics Punjab University. He said to enhance agricultural produc­tivity, it is imperative to pursue a dual strategy focusing on both horizontal and vertical growth. Horizontal growth entails ex­panding the cultivation area, particularly in Cholistan’s bar­ren lands, which hold untapped potential. By reclaiming and ef­ficiently utilizing such land, Paki­stan can significantly increase its agricultural output. He said ver­tical growth is equally crucial, emphasizing enhancing per-acre yield through the adoption of high-yielding quality seeds and modern agricultural practices. Utilizing advanced seed technol­ogy and agricultural techniques can substantially boost produc­tivity without the need for ad­ditional land resources. This ap­proach aligns with sustainable farming practices while address­ing the growing demand for food security in the country.

Shahzad Ali Malik said recent initiative by the Prime Minister to crackdown on the mafia sell­ing substandard seeds is com­mendable and indicative of a proactive stance towards im­proving agricultural standards. The establishment of National Seed Development and Regu­larity Authority reflects a step towards promoting quality seed usage and ensuring the availabil­ity of superior agricultural in­puts to farmers across the coun­try. He said PHHSA’s recognition of the government’s efforts in boosting the agricultural econo­my highlights the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving agricultural development goals. By advocating for representation as a stakeholder in the National Seed Development and Regula­tory Authority, PHHSA aims to contribute its expertise towards shaping policies and regulations that foster innovation and quali­ty assurance in the seed industry. He said Incorporating stakehold­ers’ perspectives and expertise, especially from reputable asso­ciations like PHHSA, can facili­tate the formulation of compre­hensive strategies to address the challenges hindering agricul­tural productivity. Collaboration between public sector, industry players, and agricultural stake­holders is essential for imple­menting holistic approaches that promote sustainable growth and resilience in Pakistan’s agricul­ture sector, he concluded.