Video shows TTA planning attack on Pak forces

ISLAMABAD - A latest video has emerged from Afghanistan exposing the planning of yet another terrorist attack against Pakistani security forces in the days to come.
The video surfaced yesterday on social media established close cooperation between Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTA) in coordinating attacks on Pakistani troops along the border.
Last week, Pakistani security forces had carried out air strikes against terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan.
The video also negates claims by Afghanistan that it does not allow its soil to be used by terrorists against Pakistan including TTA.
The video, from Dangar Algad area of Afghanistan, shows the presence of number of TTA and TTA militant commanders at a meeting in which Afghan Taliban leader Yahya is giving directives to Hafiz Gul group fighters on launching attacks on Pakistani posts. The Afghan Taliban commander can be heard in the video laying out the plan for attack on Pakistan with rocket launchers and snipers. A suicide bomber can also be seen in the video present in the meeting. Pakistan has been demanding the Interim Afghan Government to play its role in stopping terrorists operating in Afghanistan against Pakistan. The video has established Pakistan’s stance that TTA is fully supporting TTA and its various groups in Afghanistan.