Video shows TTA planning attack on Pak forces

ISLAMABAD - A latest video has emerged from Afghani­stan exposing the plan­ning of yet another ter­rorist attack against Pakistani security forc­es in the days to come.

The video surfaced yesterday on social me­dia established close cooperation between Tehreek-e-Taliban Af­ghanistan (TTA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Paki­stan (TTA) in coordinat­ing attacks on Pakistani troops along the border.

Last week, Pakistani security forces had carried out air strikes against terrorist hide­outs inside Afghanistan.

The video also ne­gates claims by Afghani­stan that it does not al­low its soil to be used by terrorists against Paki­stan including TTA.

The video, from Dangar Algad area of Afghanistan, shows the presence of number of TTA and TTA militant commanders at a meet­ing in which Afghan Taliban leader Yahya is giving directives to Hafiz Gul group fighters on launching attacks on Pakistani posts. The Afghan Taliban com­mander can be heard in the video laying out the plan for attack on Pakistan with rocket launchers and snipers. A suicide bomber can also be seen in the vid­eo present in the meet­ing. Pakistan has been demanding the Interim Afghan Government to play its role in stopping terrorists operating in Afghanistan against Pa­kistan. The video has established Pakistan’s stance that TTA is ful­ly supporting TTA and its various groups in Af­ghanistan.