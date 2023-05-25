Thursday, May 25, 2023
2 held in police operation against drug peddlers

APP
May 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    The Sarband police in a successful operation arrested two inter-provincial drug smugglers on Wednesday.

According to a Police spokesman, “The Sarband police in a successful operation arrested Naveed and Muhammad Hussain, the alleged drug smugglers. One arrested alleged drug smuggler belongs to Punjab while the other belongs to Khyber district.” The accused were trying to smuggle drugs to other cities of the country by rickshaw from the Khyber district and used to change vehicles for every attempt, the spokesman informed the media persons

