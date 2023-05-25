3 drug peddlers held, hashish recovered

PESHAWAR - In a major operation, the Capital City Police successfully intercepted a vehicle on the Motorway toll plaza, thwarting an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of hashish from Peshawar to Punjab. Three individuals involved in the illegal activity were promptly apprehended by the police.

Acting on intelligence, the police pulled over a vehicle with license plate LZS-3409, suspected to be involved in drug trafficking. During a thorough inspection, law enforcement officers discovered secret compartments within the car, which concealed a total of 13kg of hashish.

The swift actions of the police led to the immediate arrest of the three culprits, identified as Muntazir, Fayyaz, and Omar Farooq. They were promptly transported to the local police station for further investigation and interrogation.

This successful operation not only resulted in the prevention of a large-scale drug smuggling operation but also dealt a significant blow to the criminal network involved in the narcotics trade between Peshawar and Punjab. The authorities are now intensifying efforts to gather more information and ensure that all individuals responsible are brought to justice.