Thursday, May 25, 2023
70 ASIs of Hazara promoted to rank of SIs

APP
May 25, 2023
Abbottabad     -    The departmental promotion committee of police on Wednesday promoted 70 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of the Hazara division to the rank of Sub-Inspectors (Sis) based on the departmental rules and regulations and their professional performance.

The Departmental Promotion Committee was chaired by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan. The DIG also congratulated all the promoted officers. He urged the officers to utilise their professional skills and deliver better services while upholding the dignity of the department.

According to the details, 70 ASIs serving in the eight districts of the Hazara region and other units were promoted after assessing their adherence to the departmental rules, regulations, and professional conduct.

On the occasion, Taher Ayub Khan while directing newly promoted officers stated, “The police department is an institution for public service.”

He urged all the officers to serve the people with dedication and utilise their professional skills to deliver even better services, enhancing the dignity of the department.

The promotion board included District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail, Superintendent Nazakat Khan, Protective Service Officer (PSO) Imtiaz Ali, Establishment Incharge Dalawar, and Assistant Commissioner (AC).

