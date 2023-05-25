Thursday, May 25, 2023
84 accused sent to jail for identification parade in PTI protest case

Agencies
May 25, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -    Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) No 2 Multan on Wednesday sent 84 accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an iden­tification parade in a PTI protest case. Cantonment police Multan had arrested the accused after they had staged a protest in Multan on May 9 and a case was registered against them. Police produced all the ac­cused before ATC-2 Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir with a request that they be sent to jail on judicial remand so that they can go through the legal process of identi­fication parade. The judge granted the police request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand, a court official said.

