84 accused sent to jail for identification parade in PTI protest case

MULTAN - Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) No 2 Multan on Wednesday sent 84 accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an iden­tification parade in a PTI protest case. Cantonment police Multan had arrested the accused after they had staged a protest in Multan on May 9 and a case was registered against them. Police produced all the ac­cused before ATC-2 Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir with a request that they be sent to jail on judicial remand so that they can go through the legal process of identi­fication parade. The judge granted the police request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand, a court official said.