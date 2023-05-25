AkzoNobel launches upgraded Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx

LAHORE-AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of paints and coatings, has launched the upgraded Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx in its trusted Weathershield range of exterior paints.

Enhanced with the breakthrough Triple Defence Technology, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx now provides an even longer-lasting 12-year warranty on home exteriors. The Triple Defence Technology protects home exteriors on three counts, as it is ultimate crack proof, ultimate water repellent and ultimate weather resistant. So, whatever be the case - extreme heat, extreme rainfall, impact of UV rays, surface cracks, dirt or dust - homeowners can now rest assured that the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx provides the ultimate protection to their home exteriors.

“Weathershield has always been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. It is internationally renowned, with strong heritage in superior quality products, while providing expert colour guidance, via a beautiful range of colours,” said Mubbasher Omar, CEO, AkzoNobel. “Given the harsh impact of today’s climate and weather on homes, consumers are demanding higher-quality exterior paints that can protect and keep their homes looking beautiful for longer. Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx is doing just that - distilling the best of science, innovation, and the magic of Dulux to offer meaningful benefits to homeowners. Families can continue to create happy memories together, knowing that the trusted Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx now protects their homes for longer.”

The superior tough film withstands extreme all-weather conditions and protects walls against colour fading, dirt, dust and watermarks, keeping homes looking pristine for longer. Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx also addresses homeowners’ long drawn battle with surface cracks thanks to the paint’s super stretchable film that covers 10 times wider cracks compared to normal exterior paints. Additionally, it’s ultimate water repellent properties ensure that water runs quickly off the wall, thus protecting against dampness, algae, fungus, alkali build up and paint peel off.

The new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx is available for purchase at authorized Dulux retail outlets across the country.