All Pakistan Squash event in July: Iqbal Memon

LAHORE-Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced to organize All Pakistan Squash Tournament at Karachi Gymkhana in July with the support of former world squash champion Jahangir Khan and Karachi Gymkhana.

This announcement was made by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon during his meeting with former world squash champion Jahangir Khan at his office. Jahangir gave his suggestions to the commissioner in organizing the tournament and assured all possible cooperation. The living squash legend said that he wished that Pakistan would once again achieve success in squash at the world level and restore its lost prestige in squash.

The Commissioner said that steps are being taken to promote sports in the city. This year, the Karachi administration has decided to organize Bedminton, Table Tennis and National Women’s Basketball Championships in the city.

He said that women’s basketball championship will be held in Karachi after 16 years. Jahangir Khan urged the Commissioner to patronize sports at the level of educational institutions and sports clubs in Karachi.

He said that there is a need to increase the sports activities in Karachi so that the city becomes a center of sports like in the past. He said that he will fully cooperate with the Karachi administration for the promotion of sports. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi, was also present on this occasion.