Thursday, May 25, 2023
Another wicket falls as ticket holder part ways with PTI

Agencies
May 25, 2023
MULTAN    -    Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ticket holder jumped ship after ex­pressing discontent with the party’s policy ‘being opted against the institutions’.

In a press conference or­ganized at a local press club on Wednesday, former Mem­ber of the Provincial Assem­bly (MPA) and current ticket holder of the upcoming gen­eral election, Malik Saleem Labour condemned violent protests, vandalism, and ar­son unleashed in different parts of the country after ar­rest of Imran Khan on May 9.

“I announce to part ways with PTI and returning the party ticket secured for the upcoming general election,” he said. He said he stood shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army to repel any nefar­ious mission of the enemy.

He said he had gone to the cantonment area in order to control the mob out for a protest on May 9 to save military installations.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

