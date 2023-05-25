Thursday, May 25, 2023
APHC criticizes Indian Govt for resorting nefarious tactics to mislead world about prevailing situation in IIOJK

Web Desk
6:39 PM | May 25, 2023
The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has criticized Indian government for resorting nefarious tactics to mislead international community about prevailing worse situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC said Modi regime is trying to hide its crimes by holding events like G20 meetings in the territory.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders thanked China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Oman for respecting the aspirations of Kashmiri people by boycotting the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

