Asad Umar's interim bail extended in vandalism case

The former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Asad Umar secured the extension in Judicial complex vandalism case.

According to the details, PTI member was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) under Judicial complex vandalism and Terrorism Act case.

During the hearing, lawyer Babar Awan, filed a request for an extension of his client’s bail.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad presided over the case, attentively listening to the arguments put forth by the defense. After careful consideration, Judge Jawad granted an extension in Asad Umar’s interim bail until May 29, providing him temporary relief from detention.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and member of PTI core committee Asad Umar has resigned from party positions.

Addressing a press conference PTI leader Asad Umar said that there is no pressure on him, it’s his own decision to resign from the party position.

He said that according to all surveys, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular political party currently in Pakistan and the PTI’s win in by-election is a proof party’s popularity.

Asad Umar maintained that two months back, the Chief Justice of Pakistan also suggested the political parties to hold solve problems through talks and the Core Commander conference said that problems can be solved through dialogue.