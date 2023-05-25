ATC directs JIT to record Imran’s statement before next hearing

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued written or­ders regarding the bails of Pa­kistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan in eight terrorism cases. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas issued the writ­ten order. The court orders Im­ran Khan and joint investigation team (JIT) to fix a place of meet­ing after consultation. It instruct­ed the JIT to record the statement of the former prime minister be­fore the next hearing of the case. The order said that the interven­tion by the court could have ef­fects on the investigation pro­cess. It may be mentioned here that the court had granted inter­im bail to Imran Khan till June 8, in eight FIRs pertaining to vi­olent protests, vandalizing pub­lic property and violation of sec­tion-144. The FIRs had been registered by various police sta­tions in Islamabad.