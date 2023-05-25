Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC directs JIT to record Imran’s statement before next hearing

ATC directs JIT to record Imran’s statement before next hearing
Agencies
May 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -    An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued written or­ders regarding the bails of Pa­kistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan in eight terrorism cases. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas issued the writ­ten order. The court orders Im­ran Khan and joint investigation team (JIT) to fix a place of meet­ing after consultation. It instruct­ed the JIT to record the statement of the former prime minister be­fore the next hearing of the case. The order said that the interven­tion by the court could have ef­fects on the investigation pro­cess. It may be mentioned here that the court had granted inter­im bail to Imran Khan till June 8, in eight FIRs pertaining to vi­olent protests, vandalizing pub­lic property and violation of sec­tion-144. The FIRs had been registered by various police sta­tions in Islamabad.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023