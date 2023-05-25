Thursday, May 25, 2023
ATC rejects PTI leaders' immunity pleas

Web Desk
8:29 PM | May 25, 2023
In a significant development, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued a reserved verdict on Thursday, dismissing the immunity pleas put forward by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas firmly rejected the immunity pleas, citing the absence of the PTI leaders during the proceedings.

The PTI leaders in question had been implicated under the Terrorism Act, with cases registered against them at the Golra Police Station and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The prominent PTI figures whose immunity pleas were rejected include Hassan Niazi, Farrukh Habib, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati, Atif Khan, Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Raja Khurram.

