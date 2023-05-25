ATC remands 15 PTI workers into police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednes­day handed over 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 7-day physical remand in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for damaging public and private properties, including attack on Askari Tower in Gulberg, during May-9 riots. Earlier, the police produced 15 PTI workers before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, on completion of their judicial remand for identification parade. The in­vestigation officer submitted a report and stated that the accused, Mukram Zahir, Syed Waseem Zaman, Syed Kashif Mehm­ood, Ali Nawaz, Zainul Hassan, Sajjawal Ali and Zahid Pervaiz were identified in case no 1271/23, registered by the Gul­berg police, whereas the accused, Haider Ali, Yousaf Raza, Shahid Ansari, Qaisar Ali, Sana Ullah, Muhammad Taimoor, Nair Irfan and another were identified in case no 1280/23. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations. At this, the court hand­ed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for produc­ing them on expiry of the remand term. Meanwhile, the court also handed over 7 PTI workers to police on 7-day physical remand in a case of damaging public and private properties, during May-9 riots. Earlier, the police produced the accused, Ali Hamza, Rafiq-ud-Din, Fareed Khan, Ma­jid Ali, Arbaz Ali, Salman Ahmad and Abdul Sattar before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investigation officer submitted a re­port and stated that the accused had been identified. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations. At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physi­cal remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.