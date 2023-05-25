Ayan bats ISM Cricket Club to win   

LAHORE - Sensational batting by Ayan helped Iqbal Sialvi Memorial (ISM) Cricket Club thrash Star ICCA Cricket Club by 100 runs in a cricket match. ISM, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, posted a mammoth total of 306 with 6 wickets in the allotted overs. Ayan emerged as top scorer with phenomenal 126 runs while Uzair hammered 78 and Shoaib 52 runs. In reply, Star ICCA Cricket Club were all out for 206 runs. For ISM CC, Ibrahim grabbed three wickets while Hammad and Sadam Hussain bagged two wickets each. Ayan was declared man of the match.