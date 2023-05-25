Thursday, May 25, 2023
Balochistan govt seeks help from FIA to bring back hidden teachers of UoB

Agencies
May 25, 2023
QUETTA    -    The case of 13 teachers who went into hiding in different countries after receiving higher education abroad at the expense of the Balochistan gov­ernment was handed over to FIA.

According to source, 65 profes­sors of University of Balochistan (UoB) went abroad for higher edu­cation from 2008 to 2017. The pro­vincial government spent millions of rupees on the higher education of these teachers, but 13 of them went into hiding in different countries af­ter completing their education. This matter was suppressed for 5 years, but finally, the matter came to light in the meeting of Public Accounts Com­mittee of Balochistan Assembly. The Higher Education Department has handed over the matter of bringing back the teachers to the FIA.

Agencies

