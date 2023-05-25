CM, Naval Chief inaugurate newly constructed Sanghar High School building

HYDERABAD-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday inaugurated new building of Government High School Sanghar.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said despite limited resources, the provincial government was trying best for betterment of the general public.

He said last year’s devastating floods inflicted damages in Sindh and the government had initiated construction of 2 million houses with the cost of Rs6 billion funds. The CM said that in the past, PPP workers were afraid to come to Sanghar, but due to the political wisdom of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, today this district had become a stronghold of the party.

He said the international standard roads were being constructed in the district while solar system and clean drinking water had been provided to the people of “Achhro Thar” a dessert area. While addressing the ceremony, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that Pakistan’s primary education was the best education system in the world but we needed to focus on higher education and the research.

He urged the teachers to work hard as only they could make the country strong and stable through their teaching skills.

Pakistan Navy is at the forefront in the field of education and all the cadet colleges and schools of the province are being efficiently run by Pak Navy, Admiral Niazi said and added that apart from education and health welfare work would also be started in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said that Sanghar is his ancestral city and he received early education till Matriculation from here; therefore, he was feeling pleasure to visit here. Sayed Murad Shah informed the audience that in recent floods over 20,000 schools had been damaged of them 7,000 were completely destroyed.

He said provincial government was doing its best to repair these schools despite limited resources.

On the occasion, Head Master Muhammad Iqbal Kunbhar also expressed pleasure on the visit of Admiral Niazi to his school.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the newly constructed building of Govt High School Sanghar. The construction work of the school building was carried out by Sindh government at the cost of Rs125 million. Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi passed his Matriculation from this school in the year 1980. He also visited his Matric class and memorised his school days.