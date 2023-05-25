Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

COAS Gen Asim Munir meets schoolchildren of martyrs

COAS Gen Asim Munir meets schoolchildren of martyrs
Web Desk
1:54 PM | May 25, 2023
National

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday met schoolchildren of martyrs on the eve of ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’, which is being observed today across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of the homeland. 

In his informal meeting with the children, COAS General Asim Munir said Pakistan Army is the heir of martyrs’ children and vowed to continue supporting them.

The relation with you is exemplary and long-lasting due to the sacrifices of martyrs, COAS said to the kids of the martyrs. “Pakistan Army will stand united with you.”

It may be noted that the nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ across the country to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

The main ceremony of the day was held at the Pakistan Military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army, General Asim Munir, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (retd) Nadeem Raza, families of the martyrs, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, law enforcement personnel, students, teachers and other members of the society. Floral wreaths were also laid at the martyrs’ monument.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1684991209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023