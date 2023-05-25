Contract teachers’ demand delays promotion of 600 associate professors

ISLAMABAD - As many as 600 female associate professors (BS-18) who passed the Punjab Public Services Commission (PPSC) examination between 1994 and 1999 are fac­ing obstacles in their promotion to BS-19. A group of 65 female teachers, who were en­gaged on temporary contracts between 1998 and 1999, is demanding inclusion on the seniori­ty list, causing a delay in the promotion process.

The 600 professors were appointed to pay scale 17 at various colleg­es in Punjab after passing the PPSC examinations. In 2015, they were pro­moted to BS-18 following proper procedures and gaining relevant work experience. However, their promotion to BS-19 has been put on hold due to the demands of the contract teachers. The promotion-eligible pro­fessors are experienc­ing extreme anxiety and depression as the delay could adversely affect their increment, senior­ity, promotion, and pen­sion benefits. If not pro­moted by May 31, 2023, they will face significant consequences. The next hearing is scheduled for June 6, and if the stay at Punjab Services Tribunal is not vacated, they will miss out on a crucial sal­ary increment. Some of them are already retired or nearing retirement, jeopardizing their sal­ary raise and retirement benefits. The prevailing high inflation further adds to their financial hardships. The affected professors are appealing to the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister to ur­gently resolve the issue in his personal capacity. They argue that deny­ing their legal rights is unjust, as teaching is considered one of the noblest professions.

On the other hand, the group of 65 contract teachers has approached the Punjab Service Tribu­nal to halt the promotion of the 600 professors. However, their demand to be included on the se­niority list is deemed un­warranted, as they were never selected through proper competition and selection processes like the govt selectees. The contract letter issued in 1999 clearly stated that the employment of the contract teachers would be terminated automati­cally upon the contract’s expiration, and it con­ferred neither the right to regular appointment nor seniority credit. De­spite this, the contract teachers have repeatedly pursued court proce­dures to pressurize the Department of Educa­tion for their demands. The contract teachers were allegedly employed based on political affilia­tion, and their regularisa­tion and promotion have been granted through court orders in the past. It is argued that the sig­nificant compensation awarded to them should be revisited and claimed back by the Department and the Government of Punjab. When professors of the group of 65 were contacted, one of them declined to comment be­cause the matter was sub judice. Others refrained from commenting on the subject as well. Accord­ing to an official at HED, Rawalpindi, who spoke on condition of anonym­ity, efforts are underway to resolve the dispute, and the matter has been referred to the Director of Public Instructions (DPI) in Lahore for reso­lution. The crux of the issue lies in determin­ing who will be placed on the seniority list and promoted first.