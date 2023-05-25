Country passing through critical juncture of economic history: KP Governor

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, emphasized the critical juncture Pakistan is facing in its economic history and highlighted the pivotal role of the current fiscal budget in determining the country’s future economic direction. During his visit to Islamabad, where he addressed the business community of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the Governor recognized the significant contribution of the business sector to the nation’s economic development and social prosperity. He expressed the need for providing maximum relief to local businesses to foster industrial growth and overall economic development.

Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the strong correlation between economic development and political stability. He assured the audience that the current government is making earnest efforts to overcome prevailing challenges and steer the country back on the path of progress and prosperity. He condemned the politics of indecency, violence, and hate, citing the recent incident of vandalism on May 9 as an example of its damaging consequences.

“The politics of violence and intolerance is strongly condemned, and the entire nation stands united with Pakistan and its brave armed forces,” stated the Governor. “The nation’s interest takes precedence over political gains, and we will exert every effort to safeguard the nation and its interests.”

Governor Ghulam Ali reassured the business community that their proposals would be considered for inclusion in the upcoming Federal budget. He also pledged to address their concerns and revive trade and business activities to achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

Ahsan Zafar, the President of ICCI, urged the government to incorporate the proposals of the business community into the budget-making process, emphasizing that such inclusion would contribute to achieving sustainable economic development in the country.

Governor visits Central Jail Peshawar

Haji Ghulam Ali made an official visit to Central Jail Peshawar, where he conducted a thorough inspection of the different barracks. Accompanied by Caretaker provincial ministers and other officials, the Governor also took the opportunity to meet with the prisoners and personally review the quality of food being provided to them.

Upon their arrival at the jail, the Governor and provincial ministers were warmly received by Inspector General Prisons Usman Masood and Superintendent Jail Maqsood ur Rehman, who presented a bouquet to the Governor as a gesture of welcome.