Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Customs seize huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions

STAFF REPORT
May 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- Pakistan Customs seized a huge quantity of smuggled and non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions in the last 20 days.  While addressing a news conference at Customs House here on Wednesday, the Collector of Customs Enforcement Karachi informed that the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi during the last 20 days seized a huge quantity of smuggled diesel and petrol, NCP vehicles and other items worth Rs792 million in different actions.  The seized items included 262,247 litres of smuggled diesel from 14 oil tankers, 21 NCP vehicles, non-duty paid food items and other articles including cigarettes, hazardous gutka, soaps etc. The officer informed that five FIRs were registered and six accused were also detained.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023