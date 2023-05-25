Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC reviews mock Rescue 1122 exercise to deal with flood situation

APP
May 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday inspected mock exercise of Rescue 1122 organized at Rawal Dam to deal with the flood situation.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122 preparations made to handle flood situation and other administrative issues including relief activities.

The DC was briefed about the equipments being used to deal with the flood situation.

He said that all the departments concerned were alert to cope with any flood situation.

A system to give timely information to the public had been devised, he said adding that all the equipments should be kept fully functional besides maintaining their complete record.

Regular duty roster of the staff should be made and all necessary staff should be directed to ensure their availability in case of emergency, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023