Delegation of Atlas Honda Company visits Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-A delegation from Atlas Honda Company visited Safe City Islamabad, aiming to enhance road safety measures and empower women within the Islamabad Police force.

The delegation met with CPO Safe City Shoaib Janbaz and discussed collaborative initiatives, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, during the meeting, the delegation proposed a comprehensive training program designed to equip women officers of the Islamabad capital police with essential bike riding skills and road safety knowledge.

Furthermore, the delegation expressed their willingness to provide technical support by repairing and maintaining the official motorcycles of the Islamabad capital police at the company’s standard pricing, along with the provision of necessary spare parts.

CPO Safe City Islamabad, recognizing the significance of the delegation’s proposals, assured them of his commitment to implementing these initiatives.

He further emphasized that the proposals would be presented for consultation with Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, to ensure a coordinated and effective implementation plan.

The representatives of Atlas Honda Company also requested access to accidental videos from Safe City Islamabad, which CPO Safe City assured to provide after following the appropriate procedure.

Expressing their admiration for the exceptional performance of the Islamabad capital police in upholding law and order in the federal capital, the delegation commended the efforts of the police force in maintaining a safe and secure environment for the residents of Islamabad.