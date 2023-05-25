Electric taxis to hit Karachi roads this year

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon Thursday announced that the provincial government has decided to introduce electric taxi service for the citizens of Karachi.

Chairing a meeting related to the transport sector, the provincial minister also announced the launch of pink-colored taxis for female passengers.

Under the project, over 200 electric taxis, with 50 of them designated as pink taxis for women will be launched in first phase. He said that the step aims to provide convenient and reliable transportation options for women in the city.

A modern, affordable and environment-friendly electric taxi service will be launched in Karachi and extended to other major cities of the province,” he said.

In addition to the electric taxi service, Memon also announced to enhance the public bus service by adding 500 new buses in Karachi.

He further said that the Sindh government was working to acquire an additional 20 buses by June 15 under its Peoples Bus Service project.

Furthermore, in an effort to expand the People’s Bus Service, the government has directed the initiation of a new route from Hattri to Kisana Mori in Hyderabad.