EOBI pension to be raised from July: MoS

Aisha Pasha says responsibility rests with provinces to maintain supply chains to check inflation.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was informed yesterday that the pension of Employees Old Age Institution (EOBI) will be en­hanced in July this year. Minis­ter of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, responding to a call-attention notice, said that a consultant had been hired to determine the pension of the EOBI’s beneficiaries, keeping in view the institution’s proceeds. Awan said about 413,000 peo­ple weree currently benefiting from EOBI’s pension scheme. He said at present, the pension was being given in the range between Rs8,500 -21,000.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha, during Question-Hour, informed the house that the PTI’s govern­ment took massive loans, but did not initiate any major de­velopment project. She said, “We have taken loans to repay the previous ones. Minister of state further said international factors had significantly con­tributed to the price-hike of es­sential commodities. Minister, however, said responsibility also rested with the provinces to maintain supply chains to check the inflation. The Na­tional Assembly also passed two bills ’National Skills Uni­versity Islamabad Amendment Bill 2023’ and ‘NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan Amendment Bill, 2023’.