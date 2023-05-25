EOBI pension to be raised from July: MoS

Aisha Pasha says responsibility rests with provinces to maintain supply chains to check inflation.
ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was informed yesterday that the pension of Employees Old Age Institution (EOBI) will be enhanced in July this year. Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, responding to a call-attention notice, said that a consultant had been hired to determine the pension of the EOBI’s beneficiaries, keeping in view the institution’s proceeds. Awan said about 413,000 people weree currently benefiting from EOBI’s pension scheme. He said at present, the pension was being given in the range between Rs8,500 -21,000.
Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha, during Question-Hour, informed the house that the PTI’s government took massive loans, but did not initiate any major development project. She said, “We have taken loans to repay the previous ones. Minister of state further said international factors had significantly contributed to the price-hike of essential commodities. Minister, however, said responsibility also rested with the provinces to maintain supply chains to check the inflation. The National Assembly also passed two bills ’National Skills University Islamabad Amendment Bill 2023’ and ‘NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan Amendment Bill, 2023’.