Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

EOBI pension to be raised from July: MoS

EOBI pension to be raised from July: MoS

Shahadat Awan says 413,000 people benefitting from EOBI’s pension scheme | Pension being given in range between Rs8,500-21,000

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
May 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Aisha Pasha says responsibility rests with provinces to maintain supply chains to check inflation.

ISLAMABAD    -   The National Assembly was informed yesterday that the pension of Employees Old Age Institution (EOBI) will be en­hanced in July this year. Minis­ter of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, responding to a call-attention notice, said that a consultant had been hired to determine the pension of the EOBI’s beneficiaries, keeping in view the institution’s proceeds. Awan said about 413,000 peo­ple weree currently benefiting from EOBI’s pension scheme. He said at present, the pension was being given in the range between Rs8,500 -21,000.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha, during Question-Hour, informed the house that the PTI’s govern­ment took massive loans, but did not initiate any major de­velopment project. She said, “We have taken loans to repay the previous ones. Minister of state further said international factors had significantly con­tributed to the price-hike of es­sential commodities. Minister, however, said responsibility also rested with the provinces to maintain supply chains to check the inflation. The Na­tional Assembly also passed two bills ’National Skills Uni­versity Islamabad Amendment Bill 2023’ and ‘NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan Amendment Bill, 2023’.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023