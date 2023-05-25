Ex-spy master major beneficiary of £190m graft money, claims Vawda

ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister and ex-PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday accused former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed of being the biggest beneficiary of the corruption case involving £190 million.
The case, now known as Al-Qadir Trust case, alleges that former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had obtained land worth billions of rupees from Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz Hussain in exchange for legalising £190 million, which were confiscated by UK’s National Crime Agency for being ill-gotten money
The case also allegedly involves the role of former accountability czar Mirza Shahzad Akbar.
Talking to reporters after his appearance at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),
Vawada claimed that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was not only involved in the corruption case but was the “biggest beneficiary” of it. “I was the only minister who had opposed the plans,” he said while referring that then cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan had approved the deal. “People are naming Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Akbar in this matter,” he said and added, “But one name which everyone has forgotten is that of the architect and designer of all this, who benefitted the most from this corruption case.” His name is Faiz Hameed who was former ISI chief, he also said. Vawda accused Lt Gen (retd) Hameed for taking advantage of this scandal. He added that the former spy master’s followers were present in the Senate to this date. The former federal minister said he hoped that the relevant institutions would connect the dots and take action. Vawda alleged he was only talking about Hameed’s domestic assets instead of his foreign wealth. He urged that there should be accountability across the board. It should not happen that there will be accountability of politicians, police officials, bureaucrats, media persons and businessmen while some people are dealt above the law, he also said.