Thursday, May 25, 2023
Ex-spy master major beneficiary of £190m graft money, claims Vawda

Imran Mukhtar
May 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Former federal minister and ex-PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday accused former direc­tor general of Inter-Ser­vices Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Ha­meed of being the big­gest beneficiary of the corruption case involv­ing £190 million.

The case, now known as Al-Qadir Trust case, alleges that former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had obtained land worth billions of ru­pees from Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz Hus­sain in exchange for le­galising £190 million, which were confiscat­ed by UK’s National Crime Agency for being ill-gotten money

The case also allegedly involves the role of for­mer accountability czar Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Talking to reporters after his appearance at the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB),

Vawada claimed that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was not only involved in the corrup­tion case but was the “big­gest beneficiary” of it. “I was the only minister who had opposed the plans,” he said while referring that then cabinet of prime min­ister Imran Khan had ap­proved the deal. “People are naming Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Akbar in this matter,” he said and added, “But one name which ev­eryone has forgotten is that of the architect and design­er of all this, who benefit­ted the most from this cor­ruption case.” His name is Faiz Hameed who was for­mer ISI chief, he also said. Vawda accused Lt Gen (retd) Hameed for taking advan­tage of this scandal. He add­ed that the former spy mas­ter’s followers were present in the Senate to this date. The former federal minis­ter said he hoped that the relevant institutions would connect the dots and take action. Vawda alleged he was only talking about Ha­meed’s domestic assets in­stead of his foreign wealth. He urged that there should be accountability across the board. It should not happen that there will be account­ability of politicians, police officials, bureaucrats, media persons and businessmen while some people are dealt above the law, he also said.

