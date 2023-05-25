Thursday, May 25, 2023
Former diplomats, experts pay rich tributes to personalities who contributed in nuclear journey

Web Desk
10:05 AM | May 25, 2023
National

Former renowned diplomats and experts have paid rich tributes to the leaders, scientists, engineers, technicians, security personnel, strategists and diplomats who have made invaluable contributions over decades in Pakistan’s nuclear journey. 

They were addressing a seminar in Islamabad, on “25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: Promoting Peace, Stability, and Development.”

The speakers said Pakistan’s nuclear capability has augmented national security and ensured survival against aggression by a large and more powerful neighbouring adversary.

They said Pakistan has pursued peace, stability and development through its nuclear programme.

