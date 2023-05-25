Former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai joins PML-Q

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai on Thursday officially joined the Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain-led Pakistan Muslim League (Q).

Gulalai made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Sarwar, Noor Wali, and other party leaders.

During the press conference, Ayesha Gulalai confirmed her decision to join the PML-Q, expressing her confidence in the party’s leadership and vision.

Moreover, another prominent leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Noor Wali also announced his departure from the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and become part of the PML-Q.

Who is Ayesha Gulalai?

Ayesha Gulali Wazir began her political career as a human rights activist from South Waziristan. A social activist, Ayesha Gulalai joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the year 2012 and was nominated as a member of the PTI central committee.

Wazir was indirectly elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of PTI on a reserved seat for women from the FATA in 2013 general elections, making her the first-ever female Member of the National Assembly from FATA as well one of the youngest member of the parliament.

She quit PTI in August 2017, accusing that the party does not guarantee respect and dignity to women. She had blamed Imran Khan for inappropriate text messages sent to her in October, 2013.

In February 2018, Ayesha Gulalai launched her own party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Gulalai), as a faction of PTI.

Prior to joining PTI, Ayesha served as the Chief Coordinator of the Pakistan People’s Party for the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, and was also briefly part of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).