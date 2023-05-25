Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gang busted; 2 dacoits arrested  

APP
May 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including ringleader besides recovering cash, weapons and other items from their possession. 

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral Police arrested two accused namely Taj Mir, ringleader and Umar, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases. 

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rattamral Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminal record holder gang members including the ringleader. 

The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023