Government considering banning PTI, says Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the government is considering banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in view of the planned and co­ordinated violent attacks carried out on the military installations on May 9.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, the minister said the parliament will also be taken into confidence if the government arrives at a final decision on the subject.

He said those parting ways with the PTI themselves are disclosing that May 9 vio­lent acts were pre-planned. He said there is no prece­dence of the acts that took place on the 9th May as these amounted to challenging the writ of state. Kh Asif said the Armed Forces have le­gitimate reservations on the violent attacks on military installations and the memo­rials. He said every step will be taken to ensure that the Armed Forces are not tar­geted by anybody for politi­cal purposes in future. When asked about whether there is any pressure on the gov­ernment to send Imran Khan in exile, the defence minis­ter said it is our internal is­sue and there is no pressure from any quarter.