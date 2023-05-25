Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Government considering banning PTI, says Kh Asif

Government considering banning PTI, says Kh Asif
MATEEN HAIDER
May 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -     Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the government is considering banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in view of the planned and co­ordinated violent attacks carried out on the military installations on May 9. 

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, the minister said the parliament will also be taken into confidence if the government arrives at a final decision on the subject.

He said those parting ways with the PTI themselves are disclosing that May 9 vio­lent acts were pre-planned. He said there is no prece­dence of the acts that took place on the 9th May as these amounted to challenging the writ of state. Kh Asif said the Armed Forces have le­gitimate reservations on the violent attacks on military installations and the memo­rials. He said every step will be taken to ensure that the Armed Forces are not tar­geted by anybody for politi­cal purposes in future. When asked about whether there is any pressure on the gov­ernment to send Imran Khan in exile, the defence minis­ter said it is our internal is­sue and there is no pressure from any quarter.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023