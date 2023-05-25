Govt launches initiatives to combat dengue, malaria

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched special initiatives across the province to raise awareness and conduct ento­mological surveillance, with a focus on combating diseases such as dengue and malaria.

According to the latest Dengue Statistics for 2023, a total of 26 positive dengue cases have been reported in eight districts of the province. The affected districts and their respective case counts are: Mardan 10 cases, Pesha­war 5, Bajaur 4, Chitral Lower 2, D. I. Khan 2, Lakki Marwat, and Khyber and Kohat 1 each.

The surveillance activi­ties including inspections of households and containers were conducted. A total of 1,856,649 households were inspected, out of which 514 households tested positive. Furthermore, 6,006,789 con­tainers were inspected, and 837 samples were found to be positive for dengue. Outside areas were also inspected, with 321,762 inspections con­ducted, leading to the detec­tion of 245 positive samples.

A series of public aware­ness sessions were also or­ganized that attracted the participation of 53,208 males and 1,570,699 females. Addi­tionally, 744 walks were ar­ranged, and educational ma­terials, including pamphlets, were distributed to dissemi­nate information about dis­ease prevention.