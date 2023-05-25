Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt launches initiatives to combat dengue, malaria

Agencies
May 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched special initiatives across the province to raise awareness and conduct ento­mological surveillance, with a focus on combating diseases such as dengue and malaria.

According to the latest Dengue Statistics for 2023, a total of 26 positive dengue cases have been reported in eight districts of the province. The affected districts and their respective case counts are: Mardan 10 cases, Pesha­war 5, Bajaur 4, Chitral Lower 2, D. I. Khan 2, Lakki Marwat, and Khyber and Kohat 1 each.

The surveillance activi­ties including inspections of households and containers were conducted. A total of 1,856,649 households were inspected, out of which 514 households tested positive. Furthermore, 6,006,789 con­tainers were inspected, and 837 samples were found to be positive for dengue. Outside areas were also inspected, with 321,762 inspections con­ducted, leading to the detec­tion of 245 positive samples.

Why President Alvi was kept unaware about security, funds for Punjab polls, asks CJP

A series of public aware­ness sessions were also or­ganized that attracted the participation of 53,208 males and 1,570,699 females. Addi­tionally, 744 walks were ar­ranged, and educational ma­terials, including pamphlets, were distributed to dissemi­nate information about dis­ease prevention.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023