Govt missed all GDP growth targets for 2022-23

ISLAMABAD - The PDM government has missed all the GDP growth tar­gets and attained only 0.29pc growth against the target of 5.01pc for the FY 2022-23.

The National Accounts Com­mittee (NAC) that met un­der Secretary Planning Za­far Ali Shah here yesterday reviewed and examined the fi­nal, revised and provisional es­timates of GDP for the years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. The meeting ap­proved the provisional growth of 1.55pc in agriculture against the target of 3.9pc, while in­dustrial growth was in nega­tive and recorded at -2.94pc against the target of 5.9pc. Simi­larly, services sector has record­ed growth of 0.86pc against the target of 5.1pc during the ongo­ing fiscal year.

The NAC meeting also re­viewed and examined the esti­mates of backward series of Na­tional Accounts for the years 1999-2000 to 2014-15 on 2015-16 base year. The meeting will also review and examine the fi­nal and revised estimates of GDP (at constant basic prices of 2015-16) for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively. The meeting reviewed and exam­ined the provisional estimates of GDP (at constant basic prices of 2015-16) for the year 2022-23. It also reviewed and exam­ined the estimates of GFCF for the years 2020-21 to 2022-23 at current market prices. The pro­visional GDP growth rate for the fiscal year 2021-22 was estimat­ed at 5.97pc as growth was wit­nessed in almost all sectors of the economy. The growth of agri­cultural, industrial and services sectors was 4.40pc, 7.19pc and 6.19pc respectively. Similarly, important crops have provision­ally recorded a growth of 7.24pc during the fiscal year. However, the revised growth estimate of 2021-22 has shown increase and has climbed to 6.10pc.