Thursday, May 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Greek president taps judge to lead interim govt  

Agencies
May 25, 2023
International

ATHENS - A senior Greek judge, Ioannis Sarmas, was asked Wednesday to lead an interim government tasked with organizing a second national election by late June, the presidency announced. Faced with “the imposibility of forming a government” just three days after national elections “the solution, according to the Constitution is the formation of an interim government,” said President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during a meeting with Sarmas.  She referred to the fact that none of the three parties that led Sunday’s polls was willing to form a coalition government, after failing to secure a majority. 

 Outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for a fresh election as early as June 25 after securing his party’s biggest electoral triumph in years, but five seats short of being able to produce a single-party government.

                  “It is a great honour, a constitutional obligation and my duty as a citizen to accept this responsibility,” said Sarmas, 66. 

New Chinese ambassador arrives in US, says relations face 'serious' challenges

 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023