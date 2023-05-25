Hyundai and Kia extend FIFA partnerships until 2030

Hyundai Motor Group affiliates, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, have announced the renewal of their longstanding partnerships with FIFA until 2030. The agreement also includes the inclusion of Group subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal.

The renewed partnerships encompass a wide range of prestigious FIFA competitions, including the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Hyundai and Kia have been supporting FIFA for over two decades, with a renewed focus on the growth and development of the women's game.

To commemorate this occasion, FIFA and the Hyundai Motor Group held a signing ceremony at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hyundai Motor Group President Karl Kim joined hands to officially seal the agreement, symbolizing their shared commitment to making football a truly global sport.

"We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnerships with Hyundai and Kia. Over the years, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to supporting FIFA, and we value their dedication to enhancing the overall experience at our tournaments," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"As we enter this new era together, we're excited about the prospects that lie ahead with the addition of Boston Dynamics and Supernal. Together, we'll continue to work on uniting the world through football," Infantino added.

"On behalf of Hyundai Motor Group, we're honored to extend our partnerships with FIFA, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to the world of football," commented the President of Hyundai Motor Group.

"As we embark on this renewed collaboration, we look forward to showcasing the capabilities of our mobility solutions and partner brands on a global scale. Together with FIFA, we aim to inspire and unite fans around the world through the power of football," the Hyundai Motor Group President added.

As FIFA's official mobility partners, Hyundai and Kia will continue to play crucial roles in ensuring smooth and efficient transportation operations during FIFA's global events and competitions. The automotive manufacturers' extensive global distribution networks will enable them to provide comprehensive vehicle lineups that fulfill all of FIFA's transportation requirements, facilitating the seamless movement of teams, officials, and staff.

Notably, Group subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal have also joined this renewed agreement, offering exciting opportunities for future mobility brands to showcase their expertise, technologies, and sustainable approach to innovation to a global audience.

Boston Dynamics, the Group's primary robotics affiliate, and Supernal, its advanced air mobility unit, are central to the Group's transformation into a smart and sustainable mobility solutions provider, driven to advance future modes of transportation.