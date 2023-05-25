Ibrahim Murad says 3 ambulance handed over to rescue 1122

LAHORE: - Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minis­ter Ibrahim Murad has informed that Rs. 400 million have been released for the establish­ing five model cemeteries in Punjab and so far two model graveyards have been com­pleted in Lahore out of the four such burial places planned for Lahore. He told that the two cemeteries at Bhai Kot Raiwind Road and Soy Asal Bedian Road have been com­pleted while the remaining two were being built at Ganj Sharif Kahanna Road and Ahlu Kacha Road. Ibrahim MUrad revealed that three ambulance vehicles have been handed over to Rescue 1122 for Lahore’s model cem­eteries. Five buses will be provided for travel­ing of bereaved persons to reach the model cemeteries, he added. He told that the Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has abolished burial charges of Rs 10,000 in model cem­eteries for destitute persons. Burial fee for common people has been reduced from 10 thousand rupees to 35 hundred rupees only, he added. Citizens will be able to contact the helpline 1190 for model cemetery ambulance service. He said that graves in model ceme­teries were being dug by excavators. All the graves were being made of the same size and style. He said that an average of 12,000 graves could be made in each model cemetery.